KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin, was charged in the Sessions Court today with failing to declare his assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The 86-year-old pleaded not guilty after the charge, made under Section 36(2) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act, was read out to him.

Section 36(2) covers the offence of wilfully neglecting or failing to comply with the terms of a notice issued by the MACC to give a written statement on oath or affirmation of their assets.

He can be punished with a maximum five-year jail term and a maximum fine of RM100,000 if convicted.

Daim was accused of having on December 13, 2023, at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya, willfully given a written statement on oath that did not comply with the terms of a MACC notice dated November 8 of the same year that was served on him on November 14.

He was alleged to have committed the offence by not declaring assets as stated in a list (Lampiran A).

He is accused of failing to declare his ownership in 38 companies; seven vehicles; 19 plots of land in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang and Kedah; and six properties.

Besides that, Daim also allegedly omitted in declaring an Amanah Saham Berhad and Amanah Saham Nasional bank account.

