KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday stressed that the Madani Government’s commitment is to ensure that every investment provides returns to the people, today and in the future.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the investments brought in by the Madani Government not only drive economic growth, but translate into real benefits for the people.

“They create quality job opportunities, increase income and well-being, and build a new economic force that is more competitive and inclusive,” Anwar said in a post on Facebook tonight.

The Prime Minister also shared several infographics showing the country’s investment performance for the first nine months of 2025.

Among others, it stated that Malaysia continued to excel by recording approved investments of RM285.2 billion for the period January to September 2025, a jump of 13.2 per cent, surpassing all pre-Covid achievement records (2006-2020).

A total of seven investment missions for the same period generated a potential RM24.5 billion, while high-value sectors drove the future by contributing RM137.9 billion or 48.4 per cent of total investments. — Bernama