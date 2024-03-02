KUALA KRAI, March 2 — Another child who was involved in a two-car accident along Jalan Kuala Krai-Gua Musang near Kampung Pahi here today succumbed to his injuries at 3.15pm.

The six-year-old boy died while receiving treatment at Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital here, bringing the total number of fatalities to four.

Kuala Krai acting district police chief DSP Kamarulzaman Harun, said the accident occurred when a Nissan March car from Gua Musang, heading towards Kota Bharu, veered into the opposite lane and collided into a Perodua Myvi car.

“Three victims in the Perodua Myvi car died at the scene, while two others were sent for treatment at Kuala Krai Hospital,” he said in a statement tonight.

Advertisement

He said the driver of the Nissan March car suffered serious injuries while a passenger in the car was slightly injured.

Earlier, Bernama reported that a young girl was identified as of the three casualties in the accident. — Bernama

Advertisement