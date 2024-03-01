JOHOR BARU, March 1 — The family of the late Mila Sharmila Samsusah, or Bella, should respect court proceedings and not issue statements on social media that could dispute the trial, said Johor police chief M. Kumar.

He said the act was inappropriate and preempted the court as the suspect Mohammad Haikal Mahfuz has already been charged last January 24.

“The investigation has been carried out and the suspect has already been charged. The public should refrain from judging any parties and allow the honourable court decide soon,” Kumar told reporters after officiating the MyFundAction Ramadan Tour Mission at the Masjid Jamek Bandar Baru Uda grounds here today.

Present were Johor deputy police chief Deputy Commissioner Afandi Senin, Johor Baru North police chief Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh and MyFundAction executive officer Dr Ghafur Rahim Mustakim.

Kumar said that police will also examine the messages made by the deceased’s family on social media before giving out further responses.

He said the actions of Bella’s 36-year-old sister, Norhisham, who had allegedly expressed her dissatisfaction at investigators on her social media posts.

The court fixed this March 11 for mention pending the submission of the forensic report.

On January 24, a former postman was charged with the murder of Bella in Jalan Kelapa Barli, Taman Soga to Jalan Parit Besar in Kampung Parit Besar and an abandoned house in Lorong Imam Jailani, Tongkang Pechah in Batu Pahat between 11pm and 5am on December 14 to 15.