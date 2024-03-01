IPOH, March 1 — The case of the official minister’s car tailing an ambulance at the North-South Expressway (PLUS) from Simpang Pulai towards Tapah, early last month has been resolved, said Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri.

Mohd Yusri said court action has been taken and the party concerned has also been issued a compound.

“The court has taken action on the case...it has been completed, they have cooperated well with everyone,” he said when asked on the case after attending the Perak Police Chief’s Monthly Meeting, here today.

On Feb 3, the incident about the official minister’s vehicle closely following an ambulance which was on its way to an accident site on the North-South Expressway from Simpang Pulai to Tapah, in Perak went viral on social media.

The case was investigated under Rule 9 (2) of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 which stipulates that drivers must give way to emergency vehicles with their siren lights on. — Bernama