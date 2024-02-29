IPOH, Feb 29 — Perak Opposition Leader Razman Zakaria today criticised DAP’s Loh Sze Yee for insinuating that Opposition assemblymen had used the RM200,000 allocation from the state government for their service centres instead of constituents.

Razman, who is also the Perak PAS commissioner, said the state’s Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman should not mislead the public with such statements.

“The allocations we received were used for the public. For example, if there are issues of road damage, we use the allocation to fix it.

“It doesn’t mean that when the allocation was channelled to service centre, it was meant for the service centre. The allocation is not for service centre, but for the constituency,” he said in a press conference at the sideline of the State Legislative Assembly today.

Advertisement

Yesterday in his winding-up speech, Loh urged the newcomers in the state assembly to use the funds for their constituencies and not their service centres.

Razman today also expressed his disappointment with the state government, saying that Opposition service centres no longer received food aid boxes that were now being distributed by some non-governmental organisations (NGO) instead.

“We have received complaints from the people that they did not know who are these NGOs who distribute the food boxes.

Advertisement

“All this while the food boxes were channelled to service centres. We don’t understand the rationale behind this decision to use NGO to distribute the food boxes,” he said.