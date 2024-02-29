LABUAN, Feb 29 — The Federal Territory of Labuan is set to have enhanced connectivity with the commitment given by the government through the Ministry of Transport (MOT) to increase direct flight frequency and explore the proposed upgrade of Labuan Liberty Port.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa affirmed this commitment in a post on Facebook following a discussion with Transport Minister Anthony Loke on Wednesday.

She said that during the meeting, Loke pledged his commitment to working on increasing the frequency of direct flights to Labuan, hence addressing the issue raised by Labuan folks during an engagement session with her in the federal territory last month.

“He will also look into the proposal to upgrade Labuan Liberty Port, which has surpassed 70 years in service,” she posted.

The meeting was also attended by Labuan Corporation (LC) chief executive officer Rithuan Ismail.

Meanwhile, Megah Port Management Sdn Bhd (MPM) chief operating officer Datuk Seri Patrick Tiong commended Dr Zaliha’s initiative, saying that the minister is committed to her words and commitment to seeing Labuan’s economy in tandem with two other federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

“We must thank her for her commitment to meeting Transport Minister, highlighting the long-overdue resolution of Labuan Liberty Port...most importantly, the jetty, which is in dire need of repair, extension, and strengthening, must be given priority,” he told Bernama today.

Tiong said MPM’s sister company Sailion Shipping, involved in international cruise line handling, is considering bringing international cruises to Labuan.

“However, the current state of the ageing jetty raises concerns about its ability to accommodate large cruises,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rithuan expressed optimism about the discussions, saying that LC would facilitate matters in relation to the proposed port upgrading works with relevant agencies in the interest of Labuan’s economy and tourism industry.

He also urged local tourism industry players to offer attractive packages to boost tourism sector efforts, especially in light of increased flight frequency. — Bernama