KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 ― The decline in the value of the ringgit and the amount of savings in the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) by retirees are expected to be the highlight of today’s question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament's official website, the issue of the depreciating ringgit value will be raised by Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) to the minister of finance during the Minister's Question Time (MQT).

The question regarding EPF is by Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) on efforts by the government to tackle the situation where 35 per cent of EPF contributors aged 45 have retirement savings of below RM10,000.

After the question and answer session, the Dewan Rakyat session will continue with the debate on the royal address by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, when opening the Parliament sitting last Monday.

Based on the calendar on the Parliament's official website, this Dewan Rakyat sitting is for 19 days with the debate on the royal address from February 27 to March 7, and then the response by the relevant ministries for four days starting March 11.

This will then be followed by the tabling and debate of several bills and other government matters from March 18 to 27. ― Bernama

