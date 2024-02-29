SHAH ALAM, Feb 29 — The Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting was told today that Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Selangor Air) is scheduled to begin repaying a loan of RM248.7 million to the state government, starting in 2031.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the loan repayment period, spanning 20 years, began 10 years after the first disbursement of funding by the state government.

He said that the loan was earmarked for the implementation of a project to replace old water pipes throughout Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

“The repayment schedule extends from 2031 to 2046, with the first installment of RM7.175 million due in 2031, followed by annual payments of RM12.435 million from 2032 until 2046,” he said.

Advertisement

Amirudin said this in reply to a question from Datuk Harrison Hassan (PN-Jeram) regarding the state government’s efforts to recover loan payments totalling RM248.7 million from Air Selangor. — Bernama