KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad has urged all MPs to wait for the government’s announcement on the new civil servant pension scheme at the end of this year.

He said the government is still conducting studies on the impact of the new retirement scheme.

“‘Following the government’s action to abolish the civil servant pension scheme starting in 2025’ — that assumption is quite inaccurate.

“We are currently conducting studies, SSPA (Skim Sistem Persaraan Perkhidmatan Awam) or the new public service retirement system scheme, so it cannot be related to the question — follow actions from the abolishment — but what are steps that we will no matter what, the difference is that,” Dzulkefly told the Parliament today.

He was responding to PAS’ Kuala Nerus MP Dr Alias Razak who asked for details on the government’s plans after its decision to abolish the pension scheme for civil servants starting 2025.

“So I need to clarify the matter, because Speaker, the decision on the pension scheme will be made at the end of this year after the SSPA study is done,” he said.

On January 26, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had announced the government’s intention to introduce a new civil service hiring policy, incorporating the new pension scheme.

He reportedly emphasised contributions to retirement schemes such as the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) for new civil service hires.

Public Service Department director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz also reportedly said that relevant laws were being amended to facilitate the new civil service recruitment method.

Once implemented, it is expected to alleviate the country’s fiscal burden, he reportedly said.

Reiterating his response, Dzulkefly said a comprehensive study on the impact of the new scheme is currently conducted by the government.

“And I explain again, a comprehensive study about the impact and so on, about the public servant retirement scheme that will be announced (at the end of the year) is something we should wait for before we make presumptions or being very presumptive with various assumptions that I think are negative.

“We have not heard anything on the actual scheme, it may be much better, if not on par (with the previous scheme), let’s hear it first, and now the study is underway. Let’s be patient Kuala Nerus,” Dzulkefly said.