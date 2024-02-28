KOTA KINABALU, Feb 28 — A total of 320,000 individuals throughout Sabah have registered with the Central Database Hub (Padu) as of yesterday, said Sabah Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) director Muhammad Amri Idris.

He said this figure was about 18 per cent of the total number recorded to register with Padu, and this number was relatively small due to several factors including the lack of public awareness.

“We have 31 days to register with the Padu system, and I urge anyone who has not registered to do so immediately... do not register during the last few days as we expect it (system) to be busy and it will be difficult to register,” he said.

He said this to reporters after a forum on current issues in the implementation of Padu in Sabah at the Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) here today. The event was officiated by the Malaysian Information Department director-general Datuk Mohd Sukari Ab Hamid.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Amri said that one of the main issues in the implementation of Padu in Sabah is the problem of internet connectivity causing many residents in rural areas to be unable to register with Padu.

“Many villagers, especially the elderly, are not adept in registering because they do not understand what is being asked of them,” he said.

Accordingly, the Sabah DoSM has held several programmes with local leaders and the Information Department to go to villages to help implement the Padu registration, thereby providing information about the system.

“We will increase such programmes so that more individuals in Sabah can register with Padu,” he also said.

During his speech at the event, Mohd Sukari said his team will play an important role in disseminating information and explaining government policies such as Padu to the people.

“In this era of rapid globalisation and digitalisation, the Information Department needs to change and be innovative to adapt to the today’s needs and challenges. Currently, we are also working closely with the Statistics Department in an effort to promote Padu throughout Sabah,” he said.

“This outreach programme (going down to the field) not only focuses on urban areas but also covers suburban and rural areas by using various approaches that are relevant to the current situation.”

He also said Padu’s Info On Wheels (IOW) Programme for the Sabah Information Department was launched simultaneously throughout the state on January 13.

“Padu’s IOW has so far been successfully implemented in 1,300 locations and will continue on a schedule in every district in Sabah until the end of this March,” he added. — Bernama