BENTONG, Feb 16 — A total of 1.2 million or 80 per cent of 1.5 civil servants have registered with the Central Database Hub (Padu) system as of today, according to Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

While thanking the civil servants for their good cooperation, Mohd Uzir said the commitment shown was something to be proud of.

“Congratulations to all who have participated in ensuring that civil servants can be among the first in Padu registration...and for those who have yet to register, probably due to work constraints, we will try to help them.”

Mohd Uzir said this when giving a briefing on Padu to the Orang Asli community in Kampung Sungai Penjuring here today, which was also attended by Pahang Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) director Razaman Ridzuan.

Prior to this, the media reported that all civil servants were required to register and update their data with Padu by Feb 15 at the latest.

As of yesterday, the number of individuals who have updated their information in the Padu system is 3.43 million.

On the involvement of Orang Asli in Padu registration, Mohd Uzir said more than half of the approximately 220,000 Orang Asli have registered, thanks to the good cooperation from the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa).

“Pahang has the highest number of Orang Asli, more than 80,000 people, so we expect it to be completed within a week or two. Terengganu’s Padu registration of Orang Asli is almost finished.

“The DOSM will continue to reach out to the community because every person is important in the inclusive development of our country, and praise should be given to this community because they often remind each other to register with Padu,” he said.

Meanwhile, 209 physical counters have been opened in several locations in Pahang so far, with more than 184,822 individuals have been recorded updating their information on the system. Pahang DOSM has also organised more than 1,000 field trips to deliver information and help the locals update their information on Padu.

The Padu system was launched on Jan 2 and Malaysians aged 18 and above can register and update their personal information until March 31.

With more than 40 days left to register with the system, Mohd Uzir also reminded the public to do so to avoid system congestion. — Bernama