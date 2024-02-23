IPOH, Feb 23 ― Robust anti-corruption measures underscore the government's dedication to nurturing a transparent and equitable business environment, said the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah.

In addressing significant hurdles to spur economic progress, His Royal Highness said the nation must prioritise good governance to bolster investor trust.

“Malaysia is not immune to the complexities of the global economic landscape, influenced by geopolitical shifts, trade dynamics, and major power alliances.

“Malaysia remains susceptible to adverse impacts, such as those stemming from the Ukraine-Russia war and the prolonged Palestine-Israel conflicts, compounded by ongoing conflict in Gaza,” said Sultan Nazrin when opening the second meeting of the 15th Perak State Legislative Assembly here today.

His Royal Highness said government initiatives targeting new growth sectors represent a strategic move to elevate the nation's global competitiveness, and it is imperative for Malaysia to project itself as a stable, peaceful, and harmonious nation.

Sultan Nazrin said a stable, peaceful and harmonious nation holds the potential to flourish, bestowing its prosperity to the well-being to uplift of its people.

“A nation, stable, peaceful and harmonious can build resilient citizens who actively participate in strengthening their country.

“Citizens of a stable, peaceful, and harmonious nation demonstrate a mature mindset, embracing diversity, and recognising their strengths and weaknesses, and focusing on combining their strengths to drive progress,” he said.

His Royal Highness said patriotic citizens prioritise unity over division, working together for the collective good.

Touching on state administration, Sultan Nazrin said the State Sports Council has implemented strategic measures aimed at promoting and enhancing high-performance sports.

The measures include initiatives to develop athletes and coaches, establish advanced sports science infrastructure and equipment, and strengthen associations and tournament management across various levels, said Sultan Nazrin.

“Recognising the importance of providing suitable and secure sports facilities, the government, with support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, has undertaken several projects in Perak, such as the construction of the Bagan Datuk Sports Complex and the upgrading of the Perak State Youth and Sports Complex and the Kampar Youth Complex,” he said.

The Sultan said the city of Ipoh achieved global recognition in the music realm when it was acknowledged by the Unesco Creative Cities Network (UCCN) and the Taiping Municipal Council was honoured with the title of 'Best Muslim-Friendly Nature Destination' during the World Tourism Awards 2023.

“The Selama District Council has attained notable success, securing three innovation awards at both state and national levels for its initiatives in promoting community-based ecotourism.

“These initiatives involved partnering with 49 local entrepreneurs as strategic tourism collaborators. As a result of this approach, there was a 26 percent surge in tourist arrivals to Selama in 2023,” he added. ― Bernama