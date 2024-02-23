KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Maxis and Huawei have successfully staged their first 5G-Advanced technology trial in Malaysia and South-east Asia, showcasing a live speed test to demonstrate the technology’s capabilities to achieve ultra-fast peak speeds of up to 8Gbps.

Maxis, in a statement today, said the 5G-Advanced, also known as 5.5G, promises up to 10 times improvement in speed, connected devices and latency compared to 5G.

The showcase, officiated by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, was organised to highlight the potential of 5G-Advanced technology through next-generation connectivity and digital solutions, leveraging its ultra-high speeds, greater capacity for simultaneously connected devices, and ultra-reliable low latency.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din said the 5.5G trial demonstrates the potential of Malaysia’s telecommunications sector to contribute meaningfully to advancing Malaysia’s communications connectivity.

“We hope more industry players will pioneer innovative technologies that will help Malaysian enterprises move up the value chain through next-generation commercial and industrial solutions. This will position Malaysia as a front-runner in telecommunications globally,” he said in the statement.

Maxis chief executive officer (CEO) Goh Seow Eng said the company is proud to have achieved a first not only for the nation but also in South-east Asia with its 5.5G trial.

He said the potential of the technology is immense as it can power intelligent solutions across industries and economies.

“We look forward to exploring this technology and developing solutions that will benefit industries and enterprises, and advance our nation’s digital ambition,” he said.

Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd CEO Simon Sun said Huawei Malaysia is firmly committed to walking alongside the nation in its digital transformation journey.

“As a leading global ICT player and an advocate for end-to-end 5.5G solutions, the company has been working on R&D and verification of key 5.5G technologies and business cases.

“Today, we bring the latest 5.5G technology and launch the first 5.5G showcase in Malaysia. This will show the world that Malaysia leads the region in digital infrastructure, proving its enabling environment and digital facilities are one of the best to attract and retain foreign investments,” he said.

The 5.5G’s advanced capabilities can support digitalisation, automation and the Internet of Things (IoT) across many sectors.

These capabilities will facilitate the digital upgrade of core industries such as high-end manufacturing, automotive and smart transportation, as well as enable state-of-the-art visual communication through 3D and extended reality (XR).

In addition, 5G-Advanced will support the development of affordable IoT solutions.

Following the event, the 5.5G trial will be showcased on the global stage as part of the Malaysia Pavilion supported by the MCMC at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC), which will be held on February 26-29 in Barcelona, Spain. Maxis is one of the leading Malaysian companies that will be representing the nation at MWC 2024, the world’s largest and most influential connectivity event.

Members of the public will also be able to visit the 5G-Advanced showcase at KLCC The Place on February 22, 2024 from 3pm to 10pm and on February 23 from 10am to 10pm, where they will be able to experience 5.5G technology firsthand. — Bernama