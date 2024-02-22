JOHOR BARU, Feb 22 — A total of 38 foreigners were arrested by Immigration officers during a two-day statewide sting in Johor that started last Monday.

State Immigration director Baharuddin Tahir said in a statement today that 127 foreigners and locals were inspected at 27 premises, before the 38 migrants aged between 21 and 58 were arrested for several immigration violations.

The arrested comprised 17 Indonesians with eight of them women, nine from Myanmar with three of them women, five Bangladeshi, another five Pakistani, and two men from India.

Baharuddin said a Bangladeshi man who works as a supervisor, was instrumental in providing lodging to the undocumented migrants at a premises that he managed.

He said the 38 are being held at the Setia Tropika Immigration Department depot here for further investigations.

“At the same time, the department also issued six notices to the illegal foreign migrant’s employers to assist in investigations.

“The department will continue to carry out operations against undocumented migrants, including their employers and premises owners,” he said.

The Immigration Department has been cracking down on undocumented migrants since last year, especially those who misuse their social visit passes to work without valid documents.