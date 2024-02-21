KUCHING, Feb 21 ― The passing of former governor Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud has left a significant void in the hearts of Sarawakians and the leadership of the state, said Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said Taib was a revered statesman.

“A great statesman has departed, a distinguished leader of the nation. A leader who laid a strong foundation for unity in diversity in Sarawak, physical and human development, and the empowerment of women,” she said in a statement.

“Ya Allah, forgive his sins, bestow Your mercy upon him, grant him peace, and forgive him. Honour his death, widen his grave, place his soul among the souls of the believers, and grant patience to his family.”

Fatimah also extended her condolences to Taib’s daughter Deputy Minister of Economy and Mukah MP Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib and her family, acknowledging the profound loss felt by Taib’s loved ones and the entire nation. ― Borneo Post

