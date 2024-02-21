Advertisement

KUCHING, Feb 21 ― Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has paid tribute to the former Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, who passed away this morning at the age of 87.

In a post on Facebook, Najib said Taib’s demise was a great loss for Sarawakians.

“Sarawak has lost a respected political figure and leader.

“Condolences to the people of Sarawak and family members of the late Tun Pehin Sri. May his soul be placed among the righteous,” he said.

Najib also recalled his relationship with Taib when he was prime minister, saying Taib had an unwavering commitment to develop Sarawak.

He said throughout his tenure as the chief minister and then as governor, the close relationship with the federal administration and then prime minister led to continuous development.

Taib served for three terms as Sarawak governor from March 1, 2014 until January 26 this year, when Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar succeeded him.

He was also Sarawak’s longest-serving chief minister from 1981 to 2014.

Taib had passed away at a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur at around 4.40am today. ― Borneo Post