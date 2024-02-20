PASIR GUDANG, Feb 20 — Johor PKR backbencher Hassan Abdul Karim denied that he had called for the revision or annulment of the special position of the Malays under the Federal Constitution when he commented on the Bumiputera Economic Congress 2024 last Sunday.

The Pasir Gudang MP clarified that he only questioned the implementation of Bumiputera policies that were flawed and failed to reach the target group, as well its goal of uplifting the community.

“I did not propose for the repeal or even revision of Article 153 of the Federal Constitution, that involves the special rights and privileges of the Malays and Bumiputeras of Sabah and Sarawak.

“What I meant was to carefully look into the implementation of Bumiputera policies as it has been misused by the Malay elite, including in Sabah and Sarawak, for personal benefit,” Hassan told reporters after delivering food baskets to recipients from Rumah Pangsa Permas Jaya here today.

He was responding to his statement on Sunday where he questioned the effectiveness of Bumiputera policies under the Federal Constitution and if they have been beneficial.

Under Article 153, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is granted the power and responsibility to safeguard the special position of the Malays and natives of any of the States of Sabah and Sarawak and the legitimate interests of other communities.

The provision goes on to provide that this includes the establishment of quotas for entry into the civil services, public scholarships and education.

Hassan, who is also an activist-lawyer, said his comments on questioning the implementation of Bumiputera policies were obviously being manipulated.

He claimed that the previous Bumiputera policies implemented were flawed as they only benefited a few Malay and Bumiputera elite.

“This can be seen today where a former prime minister and a former finance minister are being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC),” he said without naming the individuals involved.

On Sunday, Hassan called for the upcoming Bumiputera Economic Congress to review if Bumiputera privileges, outlined under Article 153 of the Federal Constitution, had achieved its goal of raising the community’s economic standing.

He claimed that previous policies to assist Bumiputeras had merely been manipulated by a handful of elites for their benefit.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim affirmed that the government will continue to uphold the provisions in the Federal Constitution including Article 153 which touches on Bumiputera privileges.