ALOR GAJAH, Feb 14 — A woman’s left hand artery was severed in an attempted robbery outside a laundromat in Masjid Tanah yesterday morning, where she was attacked with a samurai sword.

Melaka police chief Datuk Zainol Samah said in the 6.30am incident, the 36-year-old victim was on her way to her workplace at a factory when she was obstructed by a car.

Subsequently, two men wielding a samurai sword approached her from the vehicle.

“The suspects smashed the front left and right windows of the woman’s Proton Saga car besides hitting her hand.

“The victim then reversed her car and collided with another car on the side of the road while attempting to escape to the Masjid Tanah Police Station,” he said in a statement here today.

Zainol added that the victim received initial treatment at the Masjid Tanah Health Clinic and was later sent to Melaka Hospital for further medical attention, where she remains detained in the ward.

He said the victim did not lose any valuables, and the case was being investigated under Section 393 for attempted robbery and Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief.

He urged anyone with information on the case to contact the police at 06-5562222. — Bernama