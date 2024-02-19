KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), in collaboration with the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP), has established a halfway house for drug addicts to help them recover from addiction.

AADK director-general Sutekno Ahmad Belon said this facility, the first of its kind in the country, provides free treatment and rehabilitation services to individuals who voluntarily seek assistance in overcoming addiction.

These services are available to individuals new to AADK’s treatment programmes and those who have previously undergone interventions but require further support.

“The services offered range from screening, assessment and intake of clients, referral and advocacy to treatment and rehabilitation programmes in the community,” he told a press conference after launching the halfway house at Jalan Raja Alang, Kampung Baru here today.

Operating from 8 am to 8 pm on weekdays, the three-storey facility owned by MAIWP aims to provide a secure, clean and comfortable environment to facilitate the recovery and maintenance processes.

Sutekno said AADK recorded a recovery maintenance rate of 75 per cent last year and expressed confidence in achieving improved rates through various programmes conducted by AADK. — Bernama

