KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Former Bukit Mas Member of Parliament, Datuk Mutang Tagal, was elected as the 20th president of the Dewan Negara today.

Mutang replaces Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who resigned from the position following his appointment as Sarawak Governor, on January 26.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim nominated Mutang, the sole candidate for the post, at the Special Meeting of the Dewan Negara today.

“He is a native of Sarawak, from the Lun Bawang ethnic group. This is a historic appointment, and (marks) the continued commitment of the Madani Government to recognise and ensure that the voice, views and representation of all people, including the Ulu people, in Parliament.

Advertisement

“He is a legal practitioner, and has served as a Member of the Dewan Rakyat for two terms. Indeed, he has such a vast experience,” he said.

The motion was seconded by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

Earlier, Mutang, who has a background as a legal practitioner and is now active in business, was sworn in as a senator, before the deputy president of the Dewan Negara, Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

Advertisement

Mutang, 69, who served as a Member of Parliament for Bukit Mas from 1982 to 1990, has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Curtin University, and currently holds several positions, including president of the Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OUCCI).

He is also the legal advisor to Persatuan Lun Bawang Sarawak, and vice-president of the Sarawak Business Federation (SBF).

Meanwhile, the Office of the Dewan Negara President, in a statement, said that Mutang’s appointment as a senator is for a period of three years, starting from Feb 15, 2024, until February 14, 2027.

It said that Mutang’s appointment was consented to by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia. — Bernama