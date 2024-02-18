KUCHING, Feb 18 — The number of flood evacuees in Sarawak recorded a slight drop, with 413 people, from 107 families, accommodated in three temporary relief centres as of 8 this morning, compared with 418 people reported yesterday afternoon.

Based on the report of the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, Taman Malihah Multipurpose Hall still recorded the highest number of evacuees, at 186 people, followed by Stapok Community Hall (167) and Kampung Sinar Budi Baru Hall (60).

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department, rain is expected this morning and evening, in one or two interior areas. — Bernama