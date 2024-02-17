TANJUNG MANIS, Feb 17 — The RM974.1 million Tanjung Manis water supply project was officially launched today by Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

The completed project was given a major boost by Abang Johari when he directed the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication to install water pipelines at seven locations across the bridges.

He said from the briefing, he noticed there were seven pipelines being constructed under the river and if there is a tremor in the ground tomorrow, the pipelines will be affected, as it is on peat soil, and cause the water to flow in a different direction — resulting in water disruption.

“If there is a bridge, we strengthen the bridge — keep the pipelines on the bridge. If it leaks, we know. Otherwise, people will question whether the project is working.

Advertisement

“We use common sense. If you don’t have enough money, GPS will give you money. Keep doing it. The fund is my responsibility — as long as the people can benefit. Let us pray that Sarawak’s revenue will increase,” said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman at the launch of the project.

Abang Johari congratulated Tanjung Manis folk on the completion of the project, and assured it was the Sarawak government’s policy to provide basic infrastructure, water and electricity in rural areas.

“This requires a lot of allocation. Before, if we depend on the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development, sometimes it comes and sometimes it doesn’t.

Advertisement

“We have a new way — we get an allocation from our Sarawak fund so certain projects can be executed effectively,” he said.

Abang Johari said it is crucial to remember that when planning projects, there must be enough allocation otherwise they would be delayed.

He also instructed the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication to improve the distribution of water from the Tanjung Manis water supply project, so the treated water supply can be connected to all the longhouses up to Sibu.

He said this would be costly but as long as he leads the GPS government, he would find ways to raise the money.

He added the ministry will use an app to manage Sarawak’s water supply grid by recording the locations of all new pipelines in the system, making it easier to maintain it if there are any leaks.

Abang Johari said the Tanjung Manis water supply project can produce up to 50 million litres per day (mld) of raw water from Sibu to Tanjung Manis, with 30 mld to people in the surrounding area while 20 mld can be supplied to industries in Tanjung Manis.

He said he believed now was the best time for the people to make full use of the facility to improve their economy, for example by promoting Belawai as a tourist destination through the establishment of resorts and homestays.

The premier also touched on various economic prospects that can be explored in the area, such as the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in Rajang, carbon trading in the mangrove area, rice plantation and other manufacturing, agriculture and service industries.

Also present were Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi and Deputy Minister for Urban Planning Land Administration and Environment Ministry of Natural Resources & Urban Development Datuk Len Talif Salleh. — Borneo Post