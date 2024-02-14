KUCHING, Feb 14 — Sarawak will cooperate with the European Union (EU) in the energy production sector to reduce the effects of climate change.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the cooperation will involve technological development, especially in hydrogen production.

“In line with technology advancement that will reduce dependence on fossil energy, which is constantly increasing in cost, I believe that the cost for hydrogen production will become cheaper within the next five to 10 years,” he said when delivering a speech at the dinner event held in conjunction with the launch of Invest Sarawak and Business Day here tonight.

He said Sarawak is taking the issue of global warming seriously, adding that the state wants to help reduce carbon emissions and the impact of climate change, which resulted in the highest temperature reading last year.

Over 400 guests, including state Cabinet ministers, business representatives and 23 delegates from the EU, attended the dinner event. — Bernama

