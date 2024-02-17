KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised the need for transparency in managing funds raised for charity in the country.

Anwar, who is also the minister of finance, said organisations must adhere to regulations when raising funds to ensure they are channelled to the target groups.

He said the Madani government always prioritises financial management with an emphasis on proper governance to prevent the funds from being misused by irresponsible parties.

He said the funds should follow proper channels, adding that the amount raised and distributed should be scrutinised for transparency.

Advertisement

“That’s why we have to be meticulous in governance; there should be rules (for example) in collecting donations to build tahfiz schools; otherwise, after collecting, the money is used to repair houses,” he said.

He said this to Bernama and RTM after attending a dialogue session on various topics and current issues in conjunction with the closing ceremony of a two-day retreat involving press secretaries and corporate communications heads today.

Also present were Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Communications Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa. ― Bernama

Advertisement