KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Nine areas in the peninsula and one in Sabah recorded alert-level hot weather as of 6pm today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, MetMalaysia said the nine areas in the peninsula are Langkawi Island, Kota Setar, Yan, Pendang, Pokok Sena, Sik, Baling in Kedah; Seberang Perai Utara in Penang and Kuala Kangsar, Perak, while the area affected in Sabah is Beaufort.

The alert level refers to a daily maximum temperature of 35° to 37°Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

MetMalaysia had previously issued a statement, saying that the country was currently experiencing the final phase of the northeast monsoon, which is expected to last until the end of March.

The department said during the phase, cloud formation and rainfall distribution were generally lower in most places, especially in the northern areas of the peninsula, including Perak, as well as in Pahang and Kelantan.

The absence of rain for a long period could lead to hotter and drier weather than usual, it added.

Hot weather during this period is a recurring phenomenon that occurs annually from February to May. During this period, the daily maximum temperature may surpass 35°Celsius in the early afternoon. — Bernama

