PUTRAJAYA, Feb 17 — A total of 43 cases of failing to use the special pink price tag and one case of no price tag were recorded during the implementation of the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) for the 2024 Chinese New Year, which came into effect on February 6.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) enforcement director-general Datuk Azman Adam, however, said there were no cases of selling above the maximum price detected during the SHMMP implementation period.

“A total of 6,186 inspections were carried out on business premises nationwide throughout the implementation of this scheme.

“This included 118 inspections of wholesale and manufacturer premises and 6,068 inspections of retail premises,” he said in a statement today.

According to Azman, the SHMMP for the 2024 Chinese New Year, which was in force until February 14, was implemented as the government’s move to address the rising cost of living during the festive season.

The nine-day SHMMP involves 11 controlled items, namely white prawns, white pomfret, live farm pigs, pork belly, pork meat, imported round cabbage, imported potatoes, garlic, imported ginger, imported white radish and carrots. — Bernama

