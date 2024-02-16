BUKIT MERTAJAM, Feb 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that the issue of price control on rice will be one of the main agenda to be discussed by the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) next week.

He said the meeting, which had been scheduled earlier, had to be postponed to next week to include more urgent matters such as rice price control.

“We are postponing the NACCOL meeting to next week, where we will decide on the controlled price for rice.

“Although the price cannot be very low, I’m sure it can be reduced...we have to look into where the supply comes from, who are the contractors and how much profit they make,” he said in his speech at the Madani Cheapest Sales programme in Bandar Perda, here today.

He also advised the ‘middlemen’ against profiteering as it will cause prices in the market to soar. — Bernama

