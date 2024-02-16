MELAKA, Feb 16 — A lorry driver pleaded not guilty at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today to a charge of cheating a company owner of RM1.029 million last year.

M. Gopala Krishnan, 39, was charged with cheating Yap Koh Cheng, 69, by deceiving the victim into believing that he could help him secure a tender for the lease of an oil palm plantation and dishonestly inducing the company owner to hand over the money.

He was charged with committing the offence at Lendu Industrial Estate, Alor Gajah, in June last year.

The charge, framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 10 years and with whipping and is liable to a fine, upon conviction.

Judge Azaraorni Abd Rahman set bail at RM10,000 with one surety and also ordered Gopala Krishnan to report himself at a police station once a month and surrender his passport to the court.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Rashidah Baharom, while lawyer K. Shareveen represented the lorry driver. — Bernama

