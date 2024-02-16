PUTRAJAYA, Feb 16 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has inspected 7,677 eateries, through the enforcement of the Food Act 1983 in January, and 256 premises, or 3.33 per cent of them, have been temporarily closed under Section 11 of the same law.

Health director-general, Datuk Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan, said that the temporary closure of food premises, enforced by the MOH, is a measure to ensure the cleanliness of the premises and the food served.

He said that, through the enforcement of the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act (APSPP) 1975, for the prevention and control of dengue fever, a total of 2,917 compounds, worth RM1.45 million, had been issued, with an average of RM500 per compound.

“A total of 431 cases have been registered for court action. At the same time, 75 cases have been charged and convicted in court, with a total fine of RM143,350,” he said, in a statement today.

Meanwhile, through the enforcement of the Control of Tobacco Products Regulations (PPKHT) 2004, a total of 13,526 offence notices had been issued throughout January, as a result of visits to 25,257 premises.

A total of 5,059 compounds were issued, worth over RM1.2 million.

He said that enforcement action is the last option taken by the MOH, therefore the public and all parties are urged to carry out their respective duties and responsibilities, so that the effectiveness of the implementation of health activities reaches an optimal level. — Bernama