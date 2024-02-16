KUCHING, Feb 16 — Sarawak activated two temporary relief centres to accommodate 18 evacuees as of 12.45pm today, following the continuous rain since 3 this morning in several areas in the southern part of the state.

Based on the report of the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), the relief centres are Dewan Kampung Sinar Budi Baru, Kuching and Dewan Kampung Segong, Bau.

“The Dewan Kampung Sinar Budi Baharu relief centre opened at 11.15 this morning and housed 12 people from five families while the relief centre at Dewan Kampung Segong opened at 11.30am, involving six people from one family,” according to the report. — Bernama

