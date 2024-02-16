PUTRAJAYA, Feb 16 — A group of p-hailing delivery riders handed in a memorandum to the Transport Ministry today to seek help and urge the government to intervene and solve the issue of declining payment rates.

Transport Ministry deputy secretary-general (Management) Nor Fuad Abdul Hamid received the memorandum from the group’s representative Mohd Adie Ali, who was accompanied by 40 other riders representing riders throughout the country.

Mohd Adie told reporters when met that they would like the p-hailing company to reinstate the previous rate of RM5 per delivery compared to the current rate of RM4 and RM4.50.

“We are not satisfied with the new system and urge the company to revert to the previous system. There are many who disagree with the system that began in January this year,” he said, adding that are also asking for improvements to the return of cash payments for cancelled payments as the current waiting period was too long.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) secretary-general Kamarul Baharin Mansor said the government needed to help and take action to preserve the welfare of delivery riders.

“They are Malaysian workers and I urge the government to spend some time to help resolve these issues. Do have a discussion with them.

“If companies wish to implement any changes, do discuss with workers beforehand,” he said, adding that MTUC would always support workers, including delivery riders, in protecting their livelihoods. — Bernama

