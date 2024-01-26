KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — P-hailing riders’ association today submitted a memorandum to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in which they urged Grab Malaysia to reconsider restoring wage rates for goods and food delivery.

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin said that the matter will be discussed in the Umno supreme council meeting for the deputy minister to look into it.

“The p-hailing riders are currently having problems with Grab Malaysia because they have started new initiatives which have taken a toll on their income.

“It has caused inconvenience to the riders, especially the food delivery service riders. We will present this during the meeting,” he told reporters during the submission of the memorandum here, today.

Malaysian P-Hailing Riders’ Association vice-president Abdul Hakim Abdul Rani expressed concern over the recent reduction in basic rates for Grab Food delivery services in Malaysia.

“There is a strong hope among Grab Food delivery partners in Malaysia for reversing the reduction in basic rates.

“Previously, in the Klang Valley, the basic service fee for food pickup and delivery was RM5, but now it has been reduced to RM4.

“This has led to dissatisfaction among Grab Food Malaysia delivery partners as the company has shifted from a fixed-rate scheme to an incentive and weekly bonus system,” he said.

He also said that P-hailing riders no longer trust the incentives and bonuses as the company sees them as temporary perks that might be cut, putting riders in a difficult situation.

He further hopes that Grab Malaysia will resolve the problems immediately.