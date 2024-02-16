KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — The total number of commercial crime cases, as of Feb 11 this year, recorded an increase of 34.3 per cent, at 4,741 cases involving a loss of RM558 million, compared with 3,530 cases with a loss value of RM181 million, reported in the same period last year.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director, Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, said that the value of the recorded losses also increased by 207.6 per cent during that period.

“Changes in the commercial crime scene require the diligence and determination of CCID personnel to provide the best service, especially from the aspect of investigation and eradication.

“From Jan 1 to Feb 11 2024, a total of 2,065 investigation papers have been successfully initiated, with suspects charged, equivalent to 49 per cent of the total investigation papers opened,” he said in CCID’s weekly press conference, today.

He said that the number was higher than the number recorded for the same period in 2023, which stood at 1,736.

He added that the increasing trend and value of losses recorded pose a challenge to CCID, and this requires that efforts to combat this commercial crime activity be intensified, to combat it completely.

“Apart from that, the involvement of every layer of society is very important in playing their respective roles, especially in the prevention of commercial crime,” he said. — Bernama

