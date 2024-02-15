KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — The introduction of Malaysia Madani white rice has been described as a forward-thinking move and demonstrates the government’s commitment to addressing people’s concerns in a timely manner.

Kedah-Perlis SPB Malay Rice Millers Association president Marzukhi Othman said the introduction of a single rice category would bring ‘harmony’ to consumers who previously had to pay different prices for local white rice (SST) and imported white rice (SSI) based on their quality.

“After this, everyone will be happy as there is only one type of rice. We no longer have to pay more to consume imported white rice,” he told Bernama.

Yesterday, chairman of the task force (food cluster) under the National Action Council for Cost of Living (NACCOL) Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Faisal announced that the Malaysia Madani white rice priced at RM30 for a 10 kg sack is expected to be available in the market starting from March 1.

He said there will no longer be SST and SSI categories, and the Malaysia Madani white rice will be the sole category.

Marzukhi, who is also the group managing director for Kilang Padi Dibuk Sdn Bhd, called for a more dynamic pricing strategy for Malaysia Madani white rice to cover the rise in purchase prices of imported white rice, which has become a global problem.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Padi Farmers Brotherhood Organisation (PeSAWAH) chairman, Muhammad Fuad Yaacob, welcomed the initiative and described the government’s decision to introduce a single category for white rice as the right move to solve the issue of price manipulation and rice supply in the country.

However, he hoped there would be more explanation on how the initiative would affect rice farmers, especially in terms of the purchase price to balance with the selling price of the new rice category.

Kedah Consumer Association (CAKE) president Mohamad Yusrizal Yusoff shared the same sentiment and believed that introducing Malaysia Madani white rice was more of a short-term solution.

“In the long run, the government may need to plan (and implement) laws and regulatory systems to address the issue,” he said.

Mohamad Yusrizal said the association required further clarifications on the initiative to provide relief to all stakeholders, particularly regarding implementation and the quality of rice offered. — Bernama