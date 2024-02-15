GEORGE TOWN, Feb 15 ― A total of 162,548, or 12.9 per cent, of Penang residents have registered with the Central Database Hub (Padu) system as of yesterday (February 14), said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He also urged residents, aged 18 and above, to register immediately, so that more accurate and up-to-date information can be collected for the convenience of the government's delivery system.

“Accurate analytics will ensure important decisions because the government wants to use the information to implement incentives for the people, especially the needy,” he said, at a press conference here today.

He said that Penang still has a long way to go to meet the target of the state Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM), of 1.2 million, or 80 per cent of the state's population, to register with Padu.

Timur Laut district recorded the highest registrations at 48,916 people, Seberang Perai Utara (35,555), Seberang Perai Tengah (33,323), Barat Daya (24,117) and Seberang Perai Selatan (20,627).

Currently, the state DoSM, in collaboration with several agencies, including the state Department of Information (JaPEN), local authorities (PBT) and various government agencies, has opened 270 mobile counters, in several locations statewide, since January 2, to help people register.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, Chow said that the effective capacity for the Air Itam Dam remained at 32.4 per cent for the past 10, days and enough to last another 32 days, following the measures implemented to reduce water production from the dam.

He said that Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang (PBAPP) implemented several measures, including taking water from the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (LRA), for the use of Air Itam Dam users.

“Penang has also written a letter to the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) to implement cloud seeding, and there are several conditions which need to be met before it can be implemented, so it is still under consideration.

He said that the state government is also monitoring the water level in Sungai Muda, Kedah, which has dropped to alert level one due to the current hot, dry weather.

“We can see that the water level in Sungai Muda has dropped over the past few days, but we have water supply from the Mengkuang Dam in Bukit Mertajam as a strategic dam, which can channel water to the Sungai Dua LRA.

“Thus far, we have not reached the stage where we need to release water from the Mengkuang Dam to be distributed to users. If necessary we will do so.

He added that the effective capacity of the Mengkuang Dam is currently at 89.8 per cent, and can last for 130 days, while the Teluk Bahang Dam has enough water supply to last for 257 days to meet the needs of users in the area. ― Bernama