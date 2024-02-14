IPOH, Feb 14 — The police are currently investigating crash of a BK 160 Gabriel plane in Kampung Tok Muda, Klang that claimed two lives yesterday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed the matter at a media conference after officiating the close of the 2024 Internal Security and Public Order Department Mara Lasak Test at the General Operations Force Northern Brigade Base in Ulu Kinta here today.

“It is in our investigations and the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) is also conducting their own probe,” he added.

On claims that the aircraft did not have a black box or any flight recording equipment, he said that technical issues are managed by the CAAM.

Advertisement

There have been reports that an anonymous source from a Transport Ministry agency claimed that the lack of a black box or flight recording equipment was complicating investigations into the cause of the crash.

Both the plane’s pilot Daniel Yee Hsiang Khoon, 30, and co-pilot Roshaan Singh Raina, 42, were killed in yesterday’s crash.

Meanwhile, Razarudin urged the police force to continue to provide the best service for the betterment of Malaysia and its people during his speech at the close of today’s Mara Lasak Test.

Advertisement

“Don’t ever destroy the public’s trust and be involved in illegal activities for your own gain. Be transparent and trustworthy in your work, protect the good name and reputation of our police force,” he said at the close of the test that involved 21 teams of 798 police officers and personnel from various elements of the Internal Security and Public Order Department, along with two invitational teams from the Perak police contingent and the General Operations Force (GOF) Training Centre.

Earlier today, Razarudin also officiated the GOF 1st Battalion Armoury, a two-storey building worth RM6.9 million completed on June 7 last year and houses the GOF 1st Battalion’s administrative office, armoury and firearms store. — Bernama