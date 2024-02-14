PUTRAJAYA, Feb 14 ― The Department of Social Welfare (JKM) has mobilised its officers to offer psychological support to the next of kin of the pilot and co-pilot who died in the BK 160 Gabriel light aircraft crash.

Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, said that JKM officers promptly responded by offering their services upon learning about the incident that occurred in Kampung Tok Muda in Kapar, Klang yesterday.

“This is our standard practice. I am very grateful to all the agencies under the Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development, especially JKM who are always compassionate to the victims (and next of kin), and act promptly.

Advertisement

“We appreciate the services provided. Thank you to JKM,” she told reporters after a media briefing on the 2024 International Women's Day celebration at the ministry here today.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan is reported to have said the post-mortem of the crash victims is expected to be completed today.

According to the registered manifest, the victims were pilot Daniel Yee Hsiang Khoon, 30, and co-pilot Roshaan Singh Raina, 42.

Advertisement

The aircraft, operated by Air Adventure Flying Club, was on a recreational flight, and took off from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, at 1.28pm. ― Bernama