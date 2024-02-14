KAPAR, Feb 14 — The clearance and removal of the wreckage from the tragic BK 160 Gabriel aircraft crash in Kampung Tok Muda were successfully concluded around 1.05pm this afternoon.

The crash claimed the lives of the pilot Daniel Yee Hsiang Khoon, 31, and co-pilot Roshaan Singh Raina, 43, who were on a recreational flight.

The aircraft operated by Air Adventure Flying Club, took off from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, at 1.28pm yesterday.

Advertisement

A media survey at the site revealed that the commencement of work, involving a team from the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and relevant agencies, began at 10am.

An excavator was used to extract the aircraft engine, while a team of workers collected the remaining debris, loading it into a truck and a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

The wreckage is expected to be transported to a hangar near Subang Airport for further investigation.

Advertisement

It is understood from the police that the post-mortems are expected to be concluded later today by the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang. — Bernama