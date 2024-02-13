MIRI, Feb 13 — The construction of a road spanning over 100 kilometres connecting Miri, Marudi, Mulu and Long Terawan is expected to commence next year, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said the route plan had been finalised, and upon completion, it would reduce travel time from Miri to Long Terawan by one and a half hours.

“With this road, Mulu can be connected to the Gunung Buda area in Limbang. Hopefully, it can start next year because JKR (Public Works Department) is still doing the tender process this year,” he said in his speech at a Chinese New Year gathering here last night.

Abang Johari also highlighted the development plans for the Niah area in Miri, emphasising the implementation of basic infrastructure to boost tourism.

This aligns with Sarawak’s proposal to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) to recognise Niah as a World Heritage Site.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari urged the people of Sarawak to embrace new technologies, particularly the hydrogen economy, to support the state government’s effort to further develop the state.

He said Sarawak aims to become a leading hydrogen producer in the world and plans to supply hydrogen energy to Korea and Japan in 2028. — Bernama