KUCHING, Feb 12 — Sarawak’s de-facto law deputy minister Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali has kept a tight lip on the investigation papers on former Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud’s removal from the hospital here against medical advice.

“If the question is about this, I have no comment. I don’t know and I have no comment. Sorry,” she said when met by reporters after the ‘Sunathon Perdana’ programme at Taman Sukma here yesterday.

She was asked if the state had receive the investigation papers form the police on the incident.

Last night, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain told Bernama that Taib is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

He advised the public not to spread unverified information that could lead to speculations.

Razarudin said the police report that went viral claiming Abdul Taib was removed from a hospital was valid, that led to an investigation under Section 336 of the Penal Code focusing on actions that may endanger Abdul Taib’s health.

“Police submitted the investigation papers to the Sarawak State Prosecution Office yesterday (February 10), and we are still awaiting further instructions,” he said, adding that it was not an ‘abduction’ because the individual who removed him from the hospital to be brought home was his wife. — Borneo Post Online

