KUCHING, Feb 7 — Former Sarawak governor Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud is currently undergoing medical treatment at home with assistance of nurses and doctors from a hospital, said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

“I have not met him, but I believe that he is still undergoing treatment with assistance of nurses and doctors from Normah (Medical Specialist Centre).

“His condition is okay, but he is sick,” he told reporters when met after officiating at the Hari Perkhidmatan Awam celebration at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here today.

Abang Johari reassured that Taib’s condition is “satisfactory” as per the available information.

“I have not yet received a report (on his current health status). You have to ask the doctor,” he added.

Taib, a prominent political figure in Sarawak, served as the state’s governor for several years.

His health has been a subject of public interest, particularly as he continues to receive medical care at home. — Borneo Post