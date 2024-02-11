IPOH, Feb 11 — Beruas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham has thanked the couple who had alerted him on the early morning arson incident at his home Taman Semarak Jaya, Ayer Tawar, last month.

Ngeh said he met the couple, Jia Ying and Joo Kai, who he described as “angels”, on the first day of Chinese New Year to thank them personally.

“Due to scheduling conflicts, we could not meet up until today. We presented them with some gifts to show our appreciation for their conscientious act to save our lives, our house and cars.

“Their conscientiousness in caring for others is exemplary and should be emulated by all.

“May they be blessed always for their kind hearts,” he said in a statement here.

On January 10, three cars parked on the porch of Beruas MP’s house were damaged after a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the house compound, with the Fire and Rescue Department saying that the incident happened at around three o’clock in the morning.

A Mercedes E300 with 80 per cent of the vehicle damaged, while a Honda CRV and a Toyota Hilux both had about 5 per cent damage, and the porch ceiling and garage roof had about 10 per cent damage.

Ngeh has since forgiven the perpetrator and suggested the individual could have been instigated by others into committing the crime.

He said he strongly suspects the incident to be linked to his remark last month suggesting that non-Muslim legal experts be included in the committee to study the conflicts between Shariah laws and the Federal Constitution, which he said had been distorted by Islamist party PAS and its ally Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.