KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — A woman in her 40s was found drowned in Pandan Lake View here today.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the police received a distress call at about 8.13am.

“According to the witnesses, the victim entered the lake without clothes. Her body was later found with the help of the fire department after two hours,” he said in a statement.

The body was sent to the Ampang Hospital, he said.

Mohd Azam urged those with missing relatives or friends to contact the nearest police station to facilitate investigations. — Bernama

