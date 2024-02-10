KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Traffic flow was generally smooth and under control on several major highways as at 9 am on the first day of Chinese New Year today, according to the highway operators.

A spokesman of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said heavy traffic was reported northbound from the Jalan Duta toll plaza, Sungai Besi toll plaza (southbound) and Gombak toll plaza (eastbound), but was smooth and under control.

Traffic was moving slowly northbound from Rawang to Sungai Buaya, Slim River to Sungkai, Perak and southbound from Nilai to Bandar Ainsdale, heading towards Seremban.

“Traffic was also moving slowly from Skudai to Senai and Kulai to Simpang Renggam. Smart Lane is activated. Traffic flow on the KL-Karak Expressway (KLK) and the East Coast Expressway 1 (LPT1) and LPT2 has been smooth so far.

“Traffic flow at the Bentong toll plaza was also smooth and there was no increase in the number of vehicles,” he told Bernama.

PLUS through its PLUS Trafik X account said an accident occurred at Km47.6 from Sedenak to Simpang Renggam and the traffic was slow but there were no blocked lanes.

“A car broke down on ELITE Km1.3 southbound from Shah Alam to Seafield causing the left lane to be blocked but traffic flow was under control”, it said. — Bernama

