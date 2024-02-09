MELAKA, Feb 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that the Unity Government has nothing to do with the Federal Court’s decision in annulling 16 provisions in the Kelantan Shariah Criminal Code today.

He said the decision was made by the Federal Court by the power vested in them under the Federal Constitution.

“The decision also has nothing to do with Syariah (Court)...or the powers of the state. Let’s say (during) the State Legislative Assembly sitting next month, the chief minister enacts several new laws conflicting with state powers and the powers of the Federal Constitution, then it can be referred to the Federal Court and if the court finds it conflicting, it will annul it (the laws enacted during the State Assembly sitting).”

Anwar said at the Melaka civil servants assembly at the Melaka International Trade Centre here, which was also attended by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh. — Bernama

