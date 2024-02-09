PETALING JAYA, Feb 9 — The police (PDRM) expect increased traffic tonight as road users rush to utilise the free toll offer on all highways, which will end at 11.59 pm today.

However, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said heavy traffic would only occur at certain toll plazas.

“We believe most road users, especially the Chinese community, have left much earlier to celebrate the Chinese New Year, while others are taking advantage of the free toll offer, which will end tonight.

“Aerial traffic surveys indicate smooth traffic flow from the Gombak Toll Plaza to Bentong, Pahang, while traffic heading south from the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza is also manageable.”

Advertisement

Razarudin said this to Bernama after conducting aerial traffic observations today using a police helicopter at the Gombak Toll Plaza, Jalan Duta Toll Plaza and Sungai Besi Toll Plaza, in light of the start of the school holidays and the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations.

Elaborating, Razarudin said 6,000 police personnel are being deployed to control highway traffic.

“We’ve positioned our personnel along the highways, with particular focus on hotspot and blackspot areas prone to frequent accidents,” he added. — Bernama

Advertisement