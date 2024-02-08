KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his condolences to the family of national football legend Mohd Azraai Khor Abdullah, who died after suffering from a stroke today.

Anwar, who described Mohd Azraai Khor as a much respected former national player and coach, said his services and contributions to the country's football arena will always be remembered, especially among Kedah fans after leading the state to a double treble in 2007 and 2008.

“May the family members remain patient and strong during this difficult period.

“I pray that his soul will be blessed by Allah SWT and placed among the faithful and righteous. Al-Fatihah,” he posted on his Facebook page today.

Mohd Azraai, whose birth name is Khor Sek Leng, played for the Kedah team in the 1970s and donned national colours from 1975 to 1978.

In addition to leading Kedah to the double treble, he had also coached several Negeri Sembilan and Perak and was the head coach of the Harimau Muda squad in 2010. ― Bernama

