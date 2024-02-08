KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir and Mirzan Mahathir have requested that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) be patient about their asset declarations as they were given 30 days to comply with the orders for them to declare assets amassed over four decades.

Both sons of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that to avoid any misrepresentation or prejudice, it would seem appropriate for all parties to apply restraint when commenting on this case, especially when they have not been informed of the specifics of the investigation other than it pertains to their father.

“With reference to chief commissioner of MACC Tan Sri Azam Baki’s statement on Tuesday, February 6 in which he announced that we have yet to submit the declaration of assets that was requested, we would like to clarify that the MACC had given us 30 days to comply.

“The MACC has requested a list of assets going back to 1981, the year our father Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, became prime minister.

“We are in the midst of compiling available information and engaging with relevant parties to assist and advise us on the process,” both said in the statement.

On Tuesday, Azam said MACC has yet to receive asset declarations from the brothers.

He said MACC issued a notice under Section 36 of the MACC Act 2009 to both the brothers last month.

On January 18, MACC reportedly summoned Mirzan, the eldest son of Dr Mahathir to facilitate an ongoing investigation into his wealth.

The commission said it had served Mirzan a notice under Section 36 (1)(b) of the MACC Act 2009 to declare his assets, all movable and immovable assets, whether inside or outside the country within 30 days.

Meanwhile, Mokhzani is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.