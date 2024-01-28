KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Businessman Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir, son of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been given a notice by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to declare all his assets regardless of whether it’s in the country or abroad.

The businessman was summoned by MACC on Friday at 11am and has been given 30 days to declare his assets, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki told English daily The Star.

“He (Mokhzani) was informed of this. He is required to list down his assets in the country and abroad within a month,” he was quoted as saying.

The MACC chief also said that an investigation paper was opened under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds from Illegal Activities Act 2001.

The English daily also reported that Azam said Mohkzani’s case is unrelated to his brother, Mirzan Mahathir.

On January 17, the MACC notified Mirzan to declare all his assets within 30 days.

The MACC disclosed that the investigations were made following the Pandora Papers and Panama Papers exposé of individuals having offshore bank accounts.

On January 19, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad slammed the MACC for not investigating government supporters who were also listed in the Pandora Papers.

He alleged that the list included Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi; Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Aziz; PKR’s Selayang MP William Leong; and the parents of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low.

The Panama Papers are 11.5 million leaked documents that were published in 2016. They detailed financial and attorney-client information for more than 214,488 offshore entities.

The Pandora Papers, on the other hand, are a 2021 leak of nearly 12 million documents that incriminated hundreds of global elite for alleged tax avoidance and corruption.